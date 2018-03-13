App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 13, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prices of 851 essential drug formulations cut in past 2 year: Govt

Prices of another 134 formulations were reduced in the range of 5-10 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prices of 851 essential drug formulations were cut, mostly in the 5-40 per cent range, in the past 2 years, the government said today.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said the government has cut the prices of 234 essential drugs by up to 5 per cent.

Prices of another 134 formulations were reduced in the range of 5-10 per cent, and of more 98 products by 10-15 per cent. Another set of 98 formulations saw prices reduced by 15-20 per cent.

In addition to that 93 formulations saw prices drop by 20-25 per cent, the minister said. He further said that NPPA (National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority) also slashed prices of 65 products ranging between 25-30 per cent, 46 products between 30-35 per cent, 24 products in the range of 35-40 per and 59 products over 40 per cent.

In a separate reply, Mandaviya said turnover of scheduled formulations stood at Rs 19,877 crore for the year ended December 31.

Growth rate for such formulations declined by 3 per cent last year as compared with a growth of 2 per cent in 2016 and 13 per cent in 2015, the minister said. In same time turnover of non-scheduled formulations stood at Rs 96,512 crore last year, a growth of 8 per cent, he added.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC