Previous governments big on announcements, low on performance: Piyush Goyal

Previous governments focused only on making project announcements, but did not work for their completion, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. He was addressing reporters here through video conferencing on the achievements of his ministry in the past four years.

"The railways has invested four times in the last four years than the previous government in Rajasthan. Previous ministers announced a number of schemes, but did not invest money to complete the project," he said.

Goyal said that the government's focus was to expedite the work on incomplete projects and on the announcements made in the past.

He added that the railways was ready to commission new lines if that benefits the people of the country.

Listing the achievements of his ministry, Goyal said that the work for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor was proceeding at a fast pace and the ambitious project would benefit the people and economy of Rajasthan.

A new passenger train route from Rewari-Phulera will open on August 15, he said.

According to the North Western Railway, 63 km of new lines, 384 km of electrification and 182 km of doubling have been completed in the last four years.

All railway lines have also been sanctioned for electrification and all unmanned level crossings will be eliminated by September 2018, a North Western Railway bulletin said.

The average annual budget grant for railways in Rajasthan had increased 327 percent from Rs 682 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 2911 crore in 2014-19, it said.