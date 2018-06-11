App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Previous governments big on announcements, low on performance: Piyush Goyal

"The railways has invested four times in the last four years than the previous government in Rajasthan. Previous ministers announced a number of schemes, but did not invest money to complete the project," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Previous governments focused only on making project announcements, but did not work for their completion, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. He was addressing reporters here through video conferencing on the achievements of his ministry in the past four years.

"The railways has invested four times in the last four years than the previous government in Rajasthan. Previous ministers announced a number of schemes, but did not invest money to complete the project," he said.

Goyal said that the government's focus was to expedite the work on incomplete projects and on the announcements made in the past.

He added that the railways was ready to commission new lines if that benefits the people of the country.

related news

Listing the achievements of his ministry, Goyal said that the work for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor was proceeding at a fast pace and the ambitious project would benefit the people and economy of Rajasthan.

A new passenger train route from Rewari-Phulera will open on August 15, he said.

According to the North Western Railway, 63 km of new lines, 384 km of electrification and 182 km of doubling have been completed in the last four years.

All railway lines have also been sanctioned for electrification and all unmanned level crossings will be eliminated by September 2018, a North Western Railway bulletin said.

The average annual budget grant for railways in Rajasthan had increased 327 percent from Rs 682 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 2911 crore in 2014-19, it said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 08:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.