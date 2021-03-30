English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery, condition stable

Kovind was shifted to AIIMS on March 27 where post investigations doctors had advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had stated earlier.

IANS
March 30, 2021 / 10:51 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday morning, a statement from the President House confirmed.

"He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," the statement read.

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up following chest discomfort; condition stable

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter, "I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji's health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery."

Kovind was shifted to AIIMS on March 27 where post investigations doctors had advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had stated earlier.

Close
He was rushed to the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital on March 26 after he complained of chest discomfort.
IANS
TAGS: #AIIMS #cardiac bypass surgery #President House #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Mar 30, 2021 10:49 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.