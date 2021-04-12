English
President Ram Nath Kovind returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan after bypass surgery at AIIMS

President Ram Nath Kovind, 75 , had on March 30 underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he has returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after bypass surgery at the AIIMS in Delhi.

"I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army's RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home, Kovind tweeted.

Kovind, 75 , had on March 30 underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

In a tweet on April 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said, "President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest.
