'Prank': Imran Khan and Pakistan political drama inspires memes on Twitter

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan stunned the country’s Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections within three months, just minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
The 342-member National Assembly of Pakistan was then dissolved by President Arif Alvi.Had the vote taken place Khan was certain to have been booted from office. The shocking turn of events inspired a string of memes on social media as the political turmoil in Pakistan brews.
Haters gonna say that this meme was created for IMRAN KHAN. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DAYYMppBvA
— Sheikh ul Meme Fayaaz Takkar (@fayaaz_takkar_) April 3, 2022
No confidence motion be like#NoConfidenceMotion #Surprise pic.twitter.com/aDKOkF7a2E
— MOLANA SAHB (@shery_malikk) April 3, 2022
Imran Khan to all the opposition #ImranKhan #prank #SurpriseDay pic.twitter.com/i6o5lJur5M
— Abdullah Khalil (@Abdulla67051863) April 3, 2022
#Imran ka letter pic.twitter.com/wHDuEhyeHF
— Aizaz Ahmad Khalil (@therealaizaz_99) March 28, 2022
Feeling sad for #ShahbazSharif with 11 other parties #surprise | #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/imTZqBlAmZ
— Malik Shoujaat(@Malok_Shoujaat) April 3, 2022
Meme game is on...#ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/auHNQ6Wp1F
— AdeelQureshi (@AdeelQu70956289) April 3, 2022
The star cricketer-turned-politician came to power in 2018 and promised sweeping away decades of corruption and cronyism but failed as the country’s massive debt came crippled the economy amid soaring inflation. No Pakistan prime minister has seen a full term in the country’s 75-year existence and has been marred by crises frequently.
Whole Ρaκistan is a meme material pic.twitter.com/ZwQIEbi6oH
— Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) April 3, 2022
