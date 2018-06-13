App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pranab attends Rahul's Iftar party

Mukherjee was seen conversing with Gandhi and several other senior Congress leaders.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was among prominent political figures who attended an Iftar party hosted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi this evening.

There was considerable disquiet in the Congress after Mukherjee accepted an invitation of the RSS to address its workers at Nagpur. However, the party later complimented him for his speech at the RSS headquarters.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 06:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

