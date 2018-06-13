Pranab attends Rahul's Iftar party

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was among prominent political figures who attended an Iftar party hosted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi this evening.

Mukherjee was seen conversing with Gandhi and several other senior Congress leaders.

There was considerable disquiet in the Congress after Mukherjee accepted an invitation of the RSS to address its workers at Nagpur. However, the party later complimented him for his speech at the RSS headquarters.