Prakash Karat criticises Centre for refusing UAE flood assistance to Kerala

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat criticized the central government's decision to refuse flood relief assistance to Kerala from United Arab Emirates (UAE) as "uncalled for" and not the "correct policy".

Karat and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri were on a two day visit to Tripura since yesterday to attend the Left party's state committee meeting.

This is the first visit of the two top CPI(M) leaders to Tripura after the party lost power to the BJP in March election, ending their 25 years of rule in row.

The initial flood damage estimate of Kerala government is Rs 20,000 crores. Central government has sanctioned Rs 6,000 crores so far. At this time, UAE, which said they can send Rs 700 crores for relief and rehabilitation.

But, the central government has declined this request without consulting the state government This is totally uncalled for, he told reporters. He said the entire country has stood with flood-hit Kerala by sending material, money and other help.

Karat highlighted that a large number of Indians are working in the UAE, among whom nearly 80 percent are from Kerala.

"They are building UAE with their hard labour. It is natural that they (UAE) will respond by offering this help. Our question is why did the central government refuse the help? We dont think this is a correct policy.

We should not stand on false prestige that India is a big super power and we don't need help," Karat shot at the NDA government.

He said people of Kerala need help from all quarters and appealed central government not to stand on false prestige and take necessary steps in consultation with the state government of Kerala.

The centre decided not to accept any foreign donations for flood relief citing a 2004 policy decision by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, officials in UAE embassy in Delhi said that no specific amount for financial aid to flood-ravaged Kerala has been finalised officially by the United Arab Emirates and there was no announcement on donation to the state, amid a row over the Centre deciding not to accept any foreign donations for flood relief.

Launching a scathing attack at the BJP-led NDA government, Karat alleged that the countrie's atmosphere was vitiated due to "increasing attacks on women, Dalits, adivasis, mob lynchings, price rise and other factors since NDA government took over in 2014.