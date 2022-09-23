Praise for CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour who refused to cover her head to interview Iran president

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour received messages of appreciation and solidarity on social media for standing her ground when, before an interview, the Iranian president's team told her to wear a headscarf.

Christiane Amanpour was scheduled to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York amid widespread protests in his country over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. The woman had been jailed for wearing a hijab in an "improper" manner.

On Thursday, Amanpour posted a Twitter thread about how the interview was cancelled when she refused to accept the "unprecedented and unexpected" condition that she cover her head.

"We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves," she wrote. "I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran."

The anchor shared a photo of her at the interview setup alone -- an image that resonated with social media users around the world.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto praised the "powerful and important" stand taken by his colleague.

British-Iranian actor Nazanin Boniadi tweeted: "Thank you, @amanpour (sic)."

Author Yasmine Mohammed also expressed gratitude to Amanpour for "standing up for yourself and for all women".

Journalist Omid Memarian described the Iranian president's demand as "appalling".

"Thank you for standing up to a bully, refusing to wear a headscarf as a precondition 4 an interview (sic)," he added.

Iran is witnessing widespread protests against Mahsa Amini's death. At least 17 people have been killed in the unrest so far, news agency AFP reported. This is the biggest outpouring of public anger seen in Iran in nearly three years.

Outrage over the young woman's death has spilled to other countries too.

(With inputs from AFP)