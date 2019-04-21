App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pragya Thakur's Karkare remarks: Despicable, say eight former DGPs

Thakur, while campaigning in the Madhya Pradesh, had claimed that Karkare was killed because she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her during the Malegaon blast probe.

Whatsapp

Eight former director generals of police Sunday issued a joint statement condemning BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Thakur, while campaigning in the Madhya Pradesh, had claimed that Karkare was killed because she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her during the Malegaon blast probe.

The joint statement was issued by retired DGPs Julio Ribeiro, Prakash Singh, P K Hormis Tharakan, Kamal Kumar, Jacob Punnoose, Sanjeev Dayal, Jayanto Choudhury and N Ramachandran.

"Despicable and regrettable statement of Pragya Thakur only serves to highlight the need to publicly recognise the supreme sacrifice made by the 35,000 police personnel from all corners of India who since Independence have laid down their lives in the line of duty," said the officers.

related news

"The country owes him (Karkare) a huge debt of gratitude and anything that detracts from this is worthy of strong condemnation," the statement said.

It asked Lok Sabha candidates to seek out and honour the families of martyrs who live in their constituencies.

The retired DGPs, in their statement, said Karkare would have been alive had he not returned to Maharashtra from a plum posting at the Centre.

He had a specific intention of working with the Anti-Terrorism Squad to prevent and investigate the activities of terrorists so that the rest of us could sleep safe in our beds, they said in the statement.

The DGPs asked Lok Sabha candidates to commit to improve the delivery of policing services to their constituents.

They can also adopt one police station each year and take up schemes under MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) that would make it a model police station, it said.

Ensuring required facilities for the police station staff and their families would be a real and meaningful tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Hemant Karkare and thousands of other valiant police personnel, the officials said in the statement..
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: Post Parthiv Patel's heroics, ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs SRH: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow shine ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

WATCH | Russell Needs to Bat Enough Number of Overs: Badani

After Decades of Acting, Mohanlal Turns Director with Barroz

Robust Oppn, Vigilant Media, Stronger Social Media: How Environmental ...

Things Will be Easier for Indian Fans at 2022 FIFA WC in Qatar: CEO Al ...

BJP's EK Eshwarappa Conspiring to Defeat Yeddyruppa's Son Raghavendra: ...

After Advani and Joshi, Curtains Down on Sumitra Mahajan as BJP Names ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Abid Ali Expresses Desire to Meet Tendulkar

IPL 2019 | Warner & Bairstow Opening Pair in a League of Their Own

Sri Lanka Bomber Queued at Hotel Buffet Then Unleashed Devastation

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Sri Lanka blasts leave 207 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Fabio Fognini beats Dusan Lajovic in final to bec ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.