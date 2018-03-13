App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 12, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PPA stalls Arunachal Pradesh Assembly proceedings

Government had signed a MoU with EDCIL for undertaking 'Smart Classroom' project in 1500 schools in the state under the Chief Minister Adhunik Yojana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The opposition Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) legislators today stalled the proceedings of the assembly demanding that the state government clarify its stand over the MoU signed for the smart classroom project.

The PPA members led by their leader Takam Pario questioned the government as to how it could sign a MoU with Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL), a PSU under the Union HRD Ministry on March 10 last year, the same day when the budget was presented.

The government had signed a MoU with EDCIL for undertaking 'Smart Classroom' project in 1,500 schools in the state under the Chief Minister Adhunik Yojana.

Pario, the Leader of Opposition along with senior party leaders Tanga Byaling and Nikh Kamin walked in to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the government alleging rampant corruption. This led to the adjournment of the house for 10 minutes by Speaker T Norbu Thongdok.

related news

As soon as the House reassembled, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the government had not inked the MoU with any private farm but with a government agency.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein clarified that since the fund provision was made in the demand for grants, the MoU could be signed even before presentation of budget.

When the Speaker asked Mein to present his budget, the opposition members continued to create disturbances.

Thongdok then asked the marshal to switch off the microphones of the opposition members.

The PPA MLAs then staged a walkout from the Assembly.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC