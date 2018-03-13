PPA stalls Arunachal Pradesh Assembly proceedings

The opposition Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) legislators today stalled the proceedings of the assembly demanding that the state government clarify its stand over the MoU signed for the smart classroom project.

The PPA members led by their leader Takam Pario questioned the government as to how it could sign a MoU with Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL), a PSU under the Union HRD Ministry on March 10 last year, the same day when the budget was presented.

The government had signed a MoU with EDCIL for undertaking 'Smart Classroom' project in 1,500 schools in the state under the Chief Minister Adhunik Yojana.

Pario, the Leader of Opposition along with senior party leaders Tanga Byaling and Nikh Kamin walked in to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the government alleging rampant corruption. This led to the adjournment of the house for 10 minutes by Speaker T Norbu Thongdok.

As soon as the House reassembled, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the government had not inked the MoU with any private farm but with a government agency.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein clarified that since the fund provision was made in the demand for grants, the MoU could be signed even before presentation of budget.

When the Speaker asked Mein to present his budget, the opposition members continued to create disturbances.

Thongdok then asked the marshal to switch off the microphones of the opposition members.

The PPA MLAs then staged a walkout from the Assembly.