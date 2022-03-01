English
    'Power of country behind you': Envoy's message to Indians evacuated from Ukraine on IndiGo flight

    Indians in Ukraine: “Proud to be part of Operation Ganga to fly home our citizens from Budapest. Jai Hind,” IndiGo tweeted with a video of the diplomat’s speech.

    Stella Dey
    March 01, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    Indians in Ukraine: Photograph from the flight of first batch of 240 students evacuated from Ukraine. (Photo: ktuhinv)

    Budget airline IndiGo has joined in the efforts to evacuate stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine. On a flight back from Budapest, the Indian envoy to Hungary Kumar Tuhin made a rousing speech to the passengers – all students - inciting some hope in a rather gloomy crisis as Russia invades Ukraine for the sixth day.

    The government has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries as the violence rages between Russia and the former Soviet republic. The batch of 240 students left for India on the IndiGo flight on February 27.

    “I had the chance to meet some of you earlier today and also in the last few days. I know you have gone through quite a rough time in the last few days. But believe me that ordeal is over and once you reach home and meet your friends, relatives, near and dear ones, you will realise what a beautiful country India is,” the ambassador said conveying his greetings on the behalf of the Indian embassy and the government of India. He was speaking through the flight's public address system.

    He added that no matter how difficult the situation is, Indian citizens are not alone no matter where they are and the government will always be with them.

    “No matter where you are, even if you are in ones and twos, you come back with the feeling that the Government of India and our country care for each one of you and when you realise that, you will come out with a feeling of courage and strength. That you are never alone and the power of our country is behind you,” Tuhin Kumar said and concluded his speech to claps and cheers. Someone even chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

    Just days ago in a similar message, Indian Ambassador to Romania Rahul Shrivastava made a reassuring speech to evacuated Indians on an Air India flight.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Twitter that he is personally monitoring the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and shared a few photographs from ‘Operation Ganga’.

    Thousands of Indians are still stranded in Ukraine as the Russian invasion intensifies, and many have made way to border points at Poland, Hungary and Romania, from where they are being evacuated free of cost by the Indian government.

    Ukraine’s airspace has been shut for civil operations since Thursday hence all evacuation is being done through neighbouring countries.
    Tags: #Budapest #India in Hungary #indians in ukraine #IndiGo #Kumar Tuhin #Operation Ganga #Russia #S Jaishankar #Ukraine #Ukraine evacuation #Ukraine Russia war
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 01:52 pm

