App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Post-note ban, 'kala dhan' became 'jan dhan': MoS Finance

Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla acknowledged that in the initial days, people "had to suffer" but asserted the note ban was not a failure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Facing criticism over the 2016 demonetisation drive, the Union government today said benefits of the note ban are being reaped now as hoarded cash is being put to productive use.

"The money which was lying idle and was no way in use, has now come into the banking system. This money is now being used for the interest of the country," Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said at an event at the BSE.

He acknowledged that in the initial days, people "had to suffer" and the government, too, had to face criticism, but asserted the note ban was not a failure.

The 'kala dhan' (black money) has now been converted into 'jan dhan' (public wealth)," Shukla claimed, speaking on the sidelines of the Dopahar Insurance Summit here.

related news

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the controversial decision to make all the notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, representing over 86 per cent of the outstanding currency in a cash-dominant economy, invalid.

People were given 50 days to deposit the scrapped notes in their possession into their bank accounts. Over 99 per cent of the scrapped notes came back into the system, creating excess liquidity.

The minister said that the macroeconomics conditions were "fairly good" and global institutions are rating India "positively".

"The economic scenario of the country is quite good and creating a good sentiment for the investors. Global rating agencies have expressed faith in us. Even the prices of pulse, vegetables, edible oils are relatively low," Shukla said.

He underlined the need for expanding the base of the insurance sector to reach to the common man and said with a view to provide "Suraksha Kavach" (protection) to people, the the government has launched several insurance schemes at low premium.

The minister said zealous ticket aspirants had initiated life cover for voters by paying Rs 12 per head before a state election and the death of a few of the covered persons gave their families the assured sum of Rs 2 lakh.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #demonestisation #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.