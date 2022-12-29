 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Posh Noida society resident arrested for assaulting domestic help, keeping her hostage

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

''Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,'' a police spokesperson said.

Domestic help beaten by a woman in Cleo County society, Noida (Photo: ANI video screengrab)

The Noida police have arrested a woman resident of a posh society on charges of assaulting and keeping her domestic help hostage for nearly two months, officials said on Thursday.

A purported video of the 40-year-old Koul dragging her 20-year-old domestic help out of a lift had surfaced two days ago.

Koul was initially booked under Indian Penal Code sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond 10 days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult), the police said.

"Now charges under IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been added in the case," an official of the local Phase 3 police station told PTI.

Koul, a lawyer by profession, was on Thursday afternoon taken to a local court, the official added.