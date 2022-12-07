Pornstar martini to paneer pasanda: Google announces India's top searches for 2022

Google logo

Google has announced what India searched for the most in 2022 as the year comes to close. The search engine giant annually releases this list of what the world, and each particular country, searched for the most across several categories such as entertainment, stars, movies, recipes and “how to” questions as well.

Here's what India’s top 10 searches across all categories looks like:

The Indian Premier League topped the chart for top searches in 2022 followed by CoWin and the FIFA World Cup. Here is the top 10:

1) Indian Premier League

2) CoWIN

3) FIFA World Cup

4) Asia Cup

5) ICC T20 World Cup

6) Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

7) e-SHRAM Card

8) Commonwealth Games

9) K.G.F: Chapter 2

10) Indian Super League

For movies, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra came in at number 1, followed by KGF Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files. Here is the top 10:

1) Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

2) K.G.F: Chapter 2

3) The Kashmir Files

4) RRR

5) Kantara

6) Pushpa: The Rise

7) Vikram

8) Laal Singh Chaddha

9) Drishyam 2

10) Thor: Love and Thunder

BJP leader Nupur Sharma was at number 1 this year in the “People” category followed by President Droupadi Murmu and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Here is the top 10:

1) Nupur Sharma

2) Droupadi Murmu

3) Rishi Sunak

4) Lalit Modi

5) Sushmita Sen

6) Anjali Arora

7) Abdu Rozik

8) Eknath Shinde

9) Pravin Tambe

10) Amber Heard

Here is the top 10 list in the “What is” category:

1) What is Agneepath Scheme

2) What is NATO

3) What is NFT

4) What is PFI

5) What is the square root of 4

6) What is surrogacy

7) What is solar eclipse

8) What is Article 370

9) What is metaverse

10) What is myositis

In the “near me” category, India searched for a Covid vaccine the most. Here is the top 10:

1) Covid vaccine near me

2) Swimming pool near me

3) Water park near me

4) Movies near me

5) Takeout restaurants open now near me

6) Malls near me

7) Metro station near me

8) RT-PCR near me

9) Polio drops near me

10) Rental houses near me

For news events, Lata Mangeshkar’s demise was the most searched. Here are the top 10 news events searched on Google:

1) Lata Mangeshkar passing

2) Sidhu Moose Wala passing

3) Russia Ukraine war

4) UP Election results

5) Covid-19 cases in India

6) Shane Warne passing

7) Queen Elizabeth passing

8) KK passing

9) Har Ghar Tiranga

10) Bappi Lahiri passing

Here is the top 10 in the “how to” category:

1) How to download vaccination certificate

2) How to download PTRC challan

3) How to drink Pornstar martini

4) How to make an e-SHRAM card

5) How to stop motions during pregnancy

6) How to link voter ID with Aadhaar

7) How to make banana bread

8) How to file ITR online

9) How to write Hindi text on image

10) How to play Wordle

Here’s what India searched most for “sporting events”:

1) Indian Premier League

2) FIFA World Cup

3) Asia Cup

4) ICC T20 World Cup

5) Commonwealth Games

6) Indian Super League

7) Pro Kabaddi League

8) ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

9) Australian Open

10) Wimbledon

And lastly, here’s what recipes Indians searched the most. Paneer pasanda tops this list.

1) Paneer Pasanda

2) Modak

3) Sex on the beach

4) Chicken soup

5) Malai Kofta

6) Pornstar martini

7) Pizza Margherita

8) Pancake

9) Paneer Burji

10) Anarse