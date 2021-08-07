MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Porn films case: Bombay HC rejects Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe's pleas challenging their arrest

A single bench presided over by Justice A S Gadkari rejected their applications, saying that the duo's remand by a magistrate to police custody and the subsequent judicial custody was within the conformity of law and did not require interference.

PTI
August 07, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST

The Bombay High Court on Saturday rejected the pleas filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest and subsequent remand orders against them in a case of alleged production and streaming of pornographic content on apps.

A single bench presided over by Justice A S Gadkari rejected their applications, saying that the duo's remand by a magistrate to police custody and the subsequent judicial custody was within the conformity of law and did not require interference.

In their petitions, Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and Thorpe had termed their arrest as illegal as the mandatory provision of issuing notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed.

The duo, in their plea, sought the high court to order for their immediate release and quash two orders passed by a magistrate after their arrest remanding them in police custody.

While Kundra was arrested on July 19, Thorpe, who was employed as the IT head in Kundra's firm, was arrested on July 20. They are currently in judicial custody.
PTI
Tags: #Bombay HC #Current Affairs #India #Pornography case #Raj Kundra
first published: Aug 7, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.