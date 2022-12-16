Popular Chinese food blogger killed on livestream by 'rival' in Nepal

A popular Chinese street food blogger was killed in a freak attack by his rival while he was livestreaming from Nepal.

Gan Soujiong, 29, popularly known as “Fatty goes to Africa”, was a well-known influencer and was walking around the busy Indra Chowk market in Kathmandu on Sunday with two companions while livestreaming when the video is abruptly cut off by disturbing screams and frantic shaking. The screen goes dark soon after.

His rival Feng Zhengyung had stabbed Gan with a knife and also attacked his friend.

Another video shows a shocked Gan sitting on the street while someone else – presumably Feng - can be heard hurling expletives.

Gan is seen in a clip gripping his stomach, fallen to the ground, examining the injury, and pointing to a phone, in a cry for medical help.

He was taken to a hospital but he died of chest and abdominal wounds. His friend was also hospitalised with critical stomach injuries.

Feng, a 37-year-old Chinese national, was arrested on December 4 and charged with fatally attacking Gan and injuring Li Chuzan, 32. According to Dailymail, Feng held a grudge against Gan after multiple disputes and unresolved debts. Gan had nearly five million fans in China and had attracted many people to watch by sharing his daily life in Africa.

