MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Poll expenditure limits for candidates hiked ahead of assembly elections

The decision of the government is based on the recommendation made by the poll panel.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The election expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked to Rs 95 lakh from Rs 70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 28 lakh for assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Thursday citing a Law Ministry notification.

The decision of the government is based on the recommendation made by the poll panel.

For Lok Sabha polls, the revised expenditure limit is now Rs 90 lakh for bigger states and Rs 75 for smaller states.

Earlier, the limit was Rs 70 lakh for bigger states and Rs 54 lakh for smaller states.

For assembly elections, the revised poll expenditure limit for candidates is Rs 40 lakh for the big states, up from Rs 28 lakh.

Close

Candidates in smaller states can now spend a maximum of Rs 28 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh.

The new expenditure limits will be applicable in all upcoming polls, the EC said.

Candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur can now go for increased poll expenditure.

Elections are due in the five states and the Commission is expected to announce poll dates in the next few days.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 assembly polls #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India
first published: Jan 6, 2022 09:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.