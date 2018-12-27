Poll code violation: Bailable warrant issued against Sambit Patra

A court in Bhopal on December 27 issued a bailable warrant against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, accused in a case of violation of the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh. Judicial Magistrate Prakash Kumar Uike issued the warrant against Patra as the BJP leader did not attend the court despite a summons on December 27.

MP Nagar police here have filed a charge sheet in the case.

BJP leader S S Uppal, a co-accused, remained present and was given a bail on a personal bond of Rs 5,000.

Police registered a case against Patra and others on a complaint filed by the Election Commission.

On October 27, Patra held a press conference by the roadside in MP Nagar area here, following which the Congress, which was then in the Opposition, filed a complaint of violation of the model code of conduct with the poll body.

EC officials said in the FIR that holding a press conference by blocking a road without due permissions was violation of the poll code.

Organisers of the press conference had sought permission to hold it between 1 pm and 3 pm but held it earlier at 12 noon, which too was a violation, the EC had said.

The FIR did not have Patra's name initially. It was added later following a report from the returning officer.