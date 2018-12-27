App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Poll code violation: Bailable warrant issued against Sambit Patra

Police registered a case against Patra and others on a complaint filed by the Election Commission.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A court in Bhopal on December 27 issued a bailable warrant against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, accused in a case of violation of the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh. Judicial Magistrate Prakash Kumar Uike issued the warrant against Patra as the BJP leader did not attend the court despite a summons on December 27.

MP Nagar police here have filed a charge sheet in the case.

BJP leader S S Uppal, a co-accused, remained present and was given a bail on a personal bond of Rs 5,000.

Police registered a case against Patra and others on a complaint filed by the Election Commission.

On October 27, Patra held a press conference by the roadside in MP Nagar area here, following which the Congress, which was then in the Opposition, filed a complaint of violation of the model code of conduct with the poll body.

EC officials said in the FIR that holding a press conference by blocking a road without due permissions was violation of the poll code.

Organisers of the press conference had sought permission to hold it between 1 pm and 3 pm but held it earlier at 12 noon, which too was a violation, the EC had said.

The FIR did not have Patra's name initially. It was added later following a report from the returning officer.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 10:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.