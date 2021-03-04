Political violence in West Bengal: Home Ministry submits report to Election Commission

West Bengal polling day violence during Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 (Image- Twitter-@ANI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has submitted a report to the Election Commission detailing the incidents of political violence that West Bengal saw during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2018 panchayat polls.

The Home Ministry report is expected to serve as one of the main inputs to help the Election Commission decide on the unprecedented eight-phased polls in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

The MHA report contains exhaustive data on 693 cases of political violence and 11 deaths that marked the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 23 deaths that the 2018 panchayat elections in Bengal saw, reported the Times of India.

It further states that, even after the conclusion of the polls where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won as many as 18 seats, more than 850 incidents of political violence were reported between June 1 and December 31. According to the Home Ministry, 61 people died during this period.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also said that West Bengal saw 663 incidents of political violence in 2020 alone, in which 57 people lost their lives. In the first week of 2021, between January 1 and 7, 23 cases of political violence took place in Bengal, in which one member of the ruling Trinamool Congress and one of the BJP were killed while another 43 got injured.

West Bengal will go to polls starting March end. It will be held over eight phases till April 29. Elections will be held in West Bengal on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. More than 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have already been stationed in the state to contain such incidents of violence.