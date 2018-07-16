Police arrest husband of air hostess who allegedly jumped off Delhi home

The husband of a 32-year-old Lufthansa Airlines flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her home in South Delhi, was arrested on July 16. An alert had been issued by the police against Mayank Singhvi, husband of the deceased and he was asked not to leave the city until the case is solved.

As reported by NDTV, her family suspects ‘murder’ for which they have demanded a second post-mortem, which will be video recorded. The family members of the deceased alleged that she was mentally and physically tortured by Singhvi for dowry. They were married for two years and were had recently started having fights.

Anissia had reportedly sent a message to her husband in which she threatened to kill herself. While she was on the terrace, he was in the house and by the time he reached the terrace, she had already jumped. Singhvi rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

On the other hand, Anissia’s brother Karan Batra has demanded immediate arrest of Singhvi's family members and claimed that nobody informed them about her death and that he had received numerous text messages from her before he death. He told reporters, “My sister messaged us to call the police. She said Mayank had locked her in a room. '...because of him my life is going to go, please don't leave him,' she wrote. We don't know if he pushed her or she jumped, but we have been trying to get them arrested and police aren't helping.”

Her father is a retired army major general, who has claimed that his daughter was murdered. He alleged that Singhvi was an alcoholic who often beat her up and demanded money. He said, “If she is physically harmed, her husband and his parents should be held responsible.”