    Poland boosting its infrastructure to help Ukrainian exports

    Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's prime minister, said on Wednesday that his country is working to improve its transportation infrastructure in order to facilitate the shipment of grain and other essential items from its neighbor Ukraine, which has been affected by Russia's invasion.

    Associated Press
    June 01, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST
    Image Credit : Mateusz Morawiecki/Twitter

    Image Credit : Mateusz Morawiecki/Twitter

    Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday his country is improving its transport infrastructure to ease the export of grain and other key products from neighboring Ukraine that has been severely restricted by Russia's invasion.

    Morawiecki spoke in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, that was heavily damaged by Russian shelling. He was there to inaugurate container houses, provided by Poland, for people left homeless by the fighting.

    Morawiecki said Poland, a European Union member, is working on expanding its transport infrastructure and the flow capacity to facilitate the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products to the world. Poland is receiving EU funds for the purpose, Morawiecki said.

    He said North African and Middle Eastern countries rely heavily on Ukraine's grain and could face problems feeding their populations without it.

    Poland is currently a key route for Ukraine exports, but border bottlenecks among other difficulties are restricting the flow of goods.

    Poland and Ukraine are also discussing Poland's assistance in rebuilding Ukraine after the war, as well as stronger cooperation in defense, security and infrastructure.

    The prospective deals will on one hand help Ukraine, on the other hand will give an economic impulse to Poland," Morawiecki said.

    Later on Wednesday Morawiecki travelled to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian government members.

     
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:02 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.