Podcast | Pick of the day - NCLT okays Tatas' bye bye to Cyrus Mistry

It appears there is finally some resolution in the eighteen-month-long battle between the Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Today, the NCLT dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s plea for his alleged illegal removal from the post of Tata Sons’ Chairman. And that is our Pick of the Day.

THE VERDICT:

To those not in the know, let’s recap the saga quickly. Why was Mistry ousted? Why did he claim it was illegal? Was the Tata Sons board within its capacity to do so? And what was at stake?

We will get there – but the news from the verdict first. The hearing of the case lasted from October 2017 to February 2018. The verdict brings an end to the 18 month long battle.

The National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s plea over his removal as Tata Sons chairman. The court stated that Mistry's conduct does not bode well for the smooth functioning of Tata Sons, as the former executive chairman allegedly leaked information to the media.

The NCLT – with its two member bench comprising Justices BSV Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy - stated that the board of directors was competent to dismiss the executive chairman. It also found no merit in allegations against Rata Tata and Noshir Soonawala of acting as shadow directors and said that the management is more accountable to shareholders under the present regime.

The tribunal found no merit in legacy issues raised by Mistry. It rejected the plea for proportionate representation for Mistry Group on Tata Sons' board.

Mistry, in the petition filed under the Companies Act, claimed that his removal was due to mismanagement by the board's trustees and oppression of minority shareholders by the promoters who are in turn owned by Tata Trusts that owns over 68 percent in Tata Sons, the over $100 billion conglomerate. The Cyrus Mistry family owns 18.6 percent in Tata Sons, though holding with voting rights is only under 4 percent. Tata Trusts, comprising charitable organisations controlled by Ratan Tata, hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons.

The remaining stakes are owned by Tata Group companies and some Tata family members, including Ratan Tata. Earlier in the year, Tata Trust said that it would be in the best interest of Tata Sons to consider buying out the Shapoorji Pallonji Group shareholding. At over 18 percent stake, it makes the Mistry group the single largest shareholder in the country’s largest corporate entity, though.

Cyrus Mistry had taken over as chairman of Tata Sons group in 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016.

Mistry in his plea claimed that his removal was without reason and amounted to majority shareholders suppressing the right of the minority over asking questions about matters involving the company.

Five months later Mistry was removed from the post of director of Tata Sons' board for approaching NCLT.

Tata Group rebutted and said Mistry's removal was because the board had lost confidence in him. Mistry is believed to have intentionally leaked sensitive and confidential information causing loss in Tata Group's market value.

Tata Sons announced that it welcomed the NCLT order, “dismissing all allegations against Tata Trusts, its trustees and Tata Sons made by the Petitioners representing certain companies of the SP Group. The order of the NCLT vindicates the position of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.”

“The judgement has only re-affirmed and vindicated that Tata Sons and its operating companies have always acted in a fair manner and in the best interest of its stakeholders,” said N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons.

“Tata Sons hopes that finality will be given to the judgement of NCLT, Mumbai by all concerned in the larger interest of companies, the shareholders and the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, a statement from Mistry's office said the NCLT ruling on the matter was, “disappointing although not surprising. We will continue to strive for ensuring good governance and protection of interests of minority shareholders and all stakeholders in Tata Sons from the wilful brute rule of the majority.”

“The ruling is in line with the earlier position expressed by the Tribunal. An appeal on merits will be pursued. Matters like TTSL, Air Asia, recovery of dues from Siva, non-closure of a loss-making Nano, a struggling resolution of Tata Steel Europe, all present serious issues that will be pursued. Not only the facts that were under consideration but also subsequent facts and developments that continue to evidence oppression and mismanagement will be under scrutiny and will be pursued in full earnest,” it added.

WHY, WHEN, WHAT:

In December 2016, the family firms of Cyrus Mistry that is the Shapoorji Pallonji Group – Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments – had pressed allegations of mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholder interests at Tata Sons. Tata Sons and twenty others, including Ratan Tata were named in the allegations. The dispute stems from the removal of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman in October 2016 and later as a director. The legal feud that followed – unlike anything seen in the storied 150-year old history of Tata Sons – brought Mistry and the Tata Group to a public spat and resulted in the sacking of Mistry on the 24th of October 2016. Hundreds and hundreds of legal affidavits, references to past emails and letters, and barbs unheard of in the dignified history of the Tatas ensued.

Business Standard summarised the allegations made by the Mistry firms:

1. Mismanagement at Tata Sons and the oppression of minority shareholders

2. Breakdown in corporate governance and shadow interference by Tata Trusts

3. Illegal removal of Cyrus Mistry from the post of Chairman

4. Abuse of Articles of Association

5. Violation of insider trading norms

Tata Sons, in their response, went on to say:

1. Mistry’s ouster was not illegal

2. Cyrus Mistry was well-acquainted with the affairs at Tata Sons

3. Mistry was consistently quiet about the alleged mismanagement at Tata Sons throughout his tenure as Chairman, and as director on the board between 2006 until the time of his ouster in October 2016

4. Allegations against Ratan Tata were misconceived

5. Flawed business decisions were not tantamount to oppression

In point 4, I spoke about the accusations against Ratan Tata. What were they?

1. The Mistry firms alleged that the Chairman never really retired

2. It was alleged that it was on the behest and under the influence of Ratan Tata that the Tata Sons’ board removed Mistry

3. Ratan Tata allegedly sought to control through abuse and misuse of the Articles of Association

4. Ratan Tata, it was suggested, was responsible for teh aviation misadventure, the non-closure of the loss-making Tata Nano project, and flawed global acquisition strategy

Ratan Tata, in his own rebuttal, went on to make the following points:

1. Mr Tata said that it was at Mistry’s invitation that he accepted to be Chairman Emeritus

2. It was Cyrus Mistry who constantly sought guidance from Ratan Tata and that the guidance given was never unsolicited

3. It was a trust deficit on the Tata Sons board in Mistry that led to his removal

4. Foreign acquisitions and Tata Sons’ investment in the aviation sector were unanimous decisions by the board – a board which Mistry was also a director on.

In its appeal to the NCLT, the Mistry family urged that the following actions be taken: (as quoted by Business Standard)

1. Wind up the Tata Sons board and appoint an administrator or a retired SC judge; appoint new independent directors

2. Restrain the so-called interim chairman from attending any meeting of the board of directors

3. Direct Tata Sons to not issue any security which could lead to a dilution in the equity capital

4. Appoint an independent auditor to conduct investigations into the transactions of AirAsia

5. Restrain Tata Sons from entering businesses, or acquiring any new business, without the consent of the tribunal

6. Restrain the trustees from interfering in the affairs of Tata Sons and Tata group companies

THE EVOLUTION OF THE CASE AT THE NCLT:

In March 2017 the NCLT had ruled that the Mistry firms did not fulfill the criteria to pursue the allegations the criteria are contained in Section 244 of the Companies Act 2013. This section allows a shareholder of a company to bring an oppression and mismanagement case against the firm if it holds not less than one tenth of the issued share capital. Mistry’s firms had argued that the two entities – Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments – together held 18.7% stake, and that they ¬do meet the eligibility criteria under Section 244. Tata Sons had then contended that the issued share capital includes issued equity capital and issued preference capital, and based on that calculation, the two Mistry companies together hold less than 4% of the issued share capital rendering them ineligible to file the case. The NCLT had agreed with the Tata Sons argument in March last year.

And then on appeal, the Cyrus Mistry firms had secured a partial win at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in September 2017. The NCLAT had granted the two Mistry firms a waiver from the 10% shareholding requirement to pursue oppression and mismanagement charges against Tata sons. But the Appellate Tribunal had pointed that it cannot deliberate on the merits of an oppression and mismanagement petition while deciding the threshold question of waiver. And so the NCLT was directed to hear the merits of Mistry’s petition.

The NCLAT’s ruling was also followed by another important development – the decision by the Tata Sons board to convert the entity into a private limited company. Mistry’s firms had pointed to this development as another example of the oppression of minority shareholders at Tata Sons. In their earlier arguments, lawyers for the Mistry firms had raised issues such as continuance of the loss-making Tata Nano project and awarding commercial contracts to Ratan Tata’s close confidantes like Mehli Mistry and C Sivasankaran as examples of mismanagement that had cost the company several crores and had impacted dividends. Tata Trusts, which acts as a promoter at the 103 billion dollar conglomerate, with a shareholding of 66% had rebutted those arguments saying Cyrus Mistry was party to all the decisions that had been cited. Furthermore, they had also argued that Mistry’s ouster was justified because Mistry intentionally and purposefully in bad faith, had leaked, like I said earlier, sensitive and confidential information causing loss to Tata Group's market value. Tata Group's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi had argued “ Mistry was appointed at the behest of Tata Trusts and his removal cannot be questioned by minority shareholders. The Tata Group had argued that the law clearly allows removal of a chairperson and director, and Mistry was removed by majority of 7 out of 9. Mistry had not voted for his removal, and another member had abstained.

RECENT ALLEGATIONS FROM CYRUS MISTRY:

In the run up to the verdict, Cyrus Mistry only last week, has issued a fresh volley of allegations against the Tata Group. He had questioned the rationale behind some of the Group’s recent business transactions. He questioned the sale of the Group’s telecom arm to Airtel; debt-driven acquisitions by Tata Steel; its unequal tie-up with Thyssenkrupp; and the first ever dip in TCS profit.

Raising questions about the “free transfer of Tata Teleservices,” Mistry, in a letter, said that the Tatas did not receive any benefit from the deal despite transferring nearly 40 million customers, a large swathe of liberalised spectrum, and access to Tata Teleservices’ extensive fibre network, while these aspects have immensely benefitted the acquirer. Mistry said he was incredulous about how Bharti Airtel could have received these practically for free.

Mistry likened the debt-driven expansion of Tata Steel to the acquisition of Corus, cautioning against a potential debt burden arising from the Rs 80,000-crore capex needed for acquiring Bhushan Steel (Rs 35,000 crore), Bhushan Power & Steel (Rs 24,000 crore through the NCLT) as well as the Rs 23,000-crore expansion of Kalinganagar project.

The letter went on to state that despite several burning issues, “Tata Sons is hiding behind the veneer of media management to present a rosy picture.”

DALAL STREET REACTION:

What do they say – the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and the impact of the verdict is in the stock-ing. How did Tata Group stocks behave after the announcement?

Most of the Tata Group stocks ended higher in trade today on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), however, bucked the positive trend of other group stocks. Tata Steel (0.49 per cent up), Tata Motors (0.81 per cent up), Tata Chemicals (1.61 per cent up), Tata Coffee (0.68 per cent up), Tata Communications (2.11 per cent up), Tata Elxsi (1.36 per cent up), and Tata Global Beverages Limited (3.07 per cent up) made solid gains.

Tata Investment Corporation (0.92 per cent up), Tata Metaliks (2.27 per cent), Tata Power Co Ltd (2.09 per cent up), Tata Sponge Iron (4.11 per cent up), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (0.22 per cent up) also made gains.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), however, closed lower by 1.34 per cent, ahead of its June quarter results scheduled to be declared tomorrow.

Meanwhile, to reiterate, Mr Mistry said he was “disappointed” with the verdict, and that an appeal on merits will be pursued against the ruling.

Will there be an appeal? What will happen to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group holdings in Tata Sons? We will find out the answers to these questions in due course, and you will be sure to find them here first.

Until then, this is us saying the same line Cyrus Mistry heard as the door shut behind his back – Tata, bye bye!