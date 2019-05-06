App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Editor's pick of the day: Bigbasket is a unicorn; Trump tweets make stock markets forlorn; Prince Harry has a newborn

...and all the other big stories from the country and around the world in twenty minutes.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rakesh Sharma 

A group of investors led by South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and China's Alibaba Group has pumped in $150 million in online frocery company BigBasket. In the process, the Bangalore-based company has become the latest desicorn. Or a new unicorn.

Basically, its valuation is now over a billion dollars. Speaking of unicorns, Ola's electric mobility venture has found support from another billionaire Ratan Tata, who is investing in OEM. OEM has already raised over 400 crore rupees in a round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India.

related news

In earnings news, ICICI Bank reported a 5 percent drop in net profit today, far below analyst estimates. Bharti Airtel's profit has fallen 62.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 409.5 crores, emphasising the struggle the company has faced in the face of the relentless tariff war against Jio.

The new government to come into power is all set to inherit an unpaid infrastructure bill of 12.4 lakh crore rupees. Oops.

Infibeam stock fell today, after reports of a data breach. Infibeam has accused SRBC & Co, an auditing firm, of sharing sensitive data over emails and with third parties.

Finally, the roiling we saw in the markets across the world today was largely due to two tweets one man sent out: Donald Trump (who else). His tweets suggesting that the US would impose tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods sent shockwaves down equity markets in Asia, with indices registering a three year low today. Is this merely a "negotiating tactic" or if there is any heft behind it, we will know soon enough.

There is a new kid in town, and he could be king. Prince Harry and Princess Meghan (Markle) are parents to the seventh in the line to the British throne, a baby boy.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 6, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Podcast #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Breaking News: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become parents to a heal ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have some bubbly waiting ...

Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls the paparazzi that is always a ...

Exclusive: Rape accused Karan Oberoi defended by his bandmate Sudhansh ...

Met Gala: Rihanna, Beyonce and other stunners from history

Kit Harington calls Game of Thrones’ episode 4 twisted, uncomfortabl ...

Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Twitter spots a Starbucks cup onscreen, i ...

Spiderman Far From Home Trailer: Peter Parker swings into life after A ...

Bharat: Salman Khan is our very own Thor in this latest picture from t ...

Rahul Gandhi Tears Into Modi for 'Insulting' LK Advani, Says '56-inch ...

ISC Result 2019: ISC to Release Class 12 Board Results Today at cisce. ...

ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Declared Today at cisc ...

ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Announce Class 10 Results Today at cisce.or ...

Obama Used Race, Personal Chemistry, Jan 26 Visit to Win Over Modi on ...

EC Clean Chit to PM Modi in Two More Cases: Sources

Women's T20 Challenge| Ecclestone’s Penultimate Over Changed the Gam ...

In Pics, Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas Vs Trailblazers

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: CBSE Board Announced Class 10th Results at ...

The policy options before RBI in the current context

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Election Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi ...

New Delhi Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi pitted against Congres ...

Donald Trump's Twitter typo turns him into a joke again

GoT season 8 episode 4 review: With two queens and a reluctant king, t ...

Oil prices fall, touch 1-month low after Trump's tariff threat

LIC Mutual Fund cautious on midcaps, betting on large banks with stron ...

Market in wait and watch mode ahead of election results, says Invesco ...

Avoid auto and metal sectors this earnings season, says Naveen Kulkarn ...

Avengers: Endgame is proof that Marvel never gave Black Widow the impo ...

Criticism of Narendra Modi for his remarks against Rajiv Gandhi misses ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5: Largely peaceful polling marred by EV ...

India's reluctance to play greater role in Afghanistan shows Modi govt ...

Eight indicators tell us what is going wrong in Indian economy right n ...

Sacramento Kings star Harrison Barnes hopes basketball can attain same ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: What polls in India have to do with winning t ...

Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2019: Minecraft AR, Edge on ma ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.