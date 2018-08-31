App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB plans to sell entire NSE stake for over Rs 48 crore

Bank's subsidiary PNB Investment Services Limited (PNBISL) has invited bids from merchant bankers on behalf of PNB to arrange for investors.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is looking to sell its entire holding of 0.11 percent in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and expecting to raise over Rs 48 crore by divesting the stake.

"Punjab National Bank (PNB) intends to sell its equity shareholding in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) through competitive bidding process," according to the request for proposal on the website of PNBSIL.

PNB has set a floor price of Rs 879 per equity to sell its stake of 0.11 percent stake equivalent to 5,50,000 shares in the NSE.

Thus, the divestment of the stake in the NSE is expected to fetch at least Rs 48.35 crore to the bank. The state-owned lender said that it intends to complete the assignment of selling stake in the NSE by September 30, 2018.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 06:20 pm

