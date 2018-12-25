App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

PML-N leaders question merits of verdict against Sharif

Sharif, 69, was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case but was acquitted in the Flagship Investments case by the Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif's party leaders on Tuesday questioned the merits of a verdict by an anti-corruption court against him, calling the judgement as targeted accountability by a "selected" government.

Sharif, 69, was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case but was acquitted in the Flagship Investments case by the Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday.

"First Sharif was disqualified (by the Supreme Court) for not taking salary from his son and now convicted for receiving money from his son," former minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing a press conference with other top PML-N leaders.

The first case in which Sharif was disqualified, the crime ascertained was that he did not take salary from his son, Iqbal said, adding this time the allegation levelled is that 'since your son sent you money, therefore you stand disqualified'.

related news

Iqbal said that the reasons used to sentence Sharif could be used to criminalise every Pakistani living in the Gulf and sending remittances back home.

"Now I want to raise this question that in the Middle East up to 3.5 million Pakistanis remit money to their families, so would they (families) be considered their business partners or co-owners? If any son sends money to his parents, will they be held guilty?" he asked.

He said the prosecution failed to prove that Sharif was the real owner of the Al-Azizia and he was punished on the basis of presumptions.

"The ongoing accountability process is basically a selected prime minister committing selected accountability. The opposition leaders are being targeted but those in government are not touched," he said, referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party won the general elections held in July.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that his party would protest inside the parliament as well as on the streets against the selected accountability.

He also announced to consult other opposition parties to "bring in-house change to dislodge the government".

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair urged the prime minister to also hold his own party leaders accountable, especially those who "have admitted themselves that they had offshore companies".

Minutes after the PML-N presser ended, PTI leaders — led by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry — conducted a press conference of their own.

Chaudhry said that Iqbal and other PML-N leaders failed to defend their leaders who was convicted for corruption.

Regarding PML-N leaders' repeated labelling of the premier as a "selected prime minister", he reminded them that "the PML-N itself was engineered by General Zia."

Chaudhry defended the ongoing accountability drive, reminding his critics that "it is our mandate to catch thieves.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Nawaz Sharif #World News

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.