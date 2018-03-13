PM to visit Manipur on Mar 16, inaugurate Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on March 16 to inaugurate the 105th Indian Science Congress at Manipur University.

He is also scheduled to lay down the foundation stones of different projects at Luwangpokpa Multi Sports Complex at Luwangshangbam and Mary Kom’s Boxing Academy in Imphal West district.

The Vice-chancellor of Manipur University, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey told reporters that the Science Congress will be held for the first time in the state and will be attended by some 5000 delegates comprising of scientists, scholars and corporate officials from different parts of the country and other countries.

Nobel Laureates Prof Munammad Yunus, Prof Hiroshi Amano and Dalai Lama will also attend the event, he added.

Security measures across Manipur has been tightened in view of Modi's visit.

Combing operations are being carried out on a daily basis in different places for the last eight days, besides area sensitisation and round-the-clock vigilance with the assistance of both central and state forces, a senior police officer told PTI.