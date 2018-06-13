PM to visit Chhattisgarh tomorrow, to inaugurate expanded Bhilai steel plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh tomorrow where he will dedicate the modernised and expanded Bhilai steel plant to the nation.

He will also take part in programmes in Naya Raipur - the upcoming capital city of the state.

This will be Modi's second visit to the poll-bound state in the last two months.

The prime minister will inaugurate Integrated Command and Control Centre at Naya Raipur. Thereafter, in Bhilai, he will inaugurate Raipur-Jagdalpur air service, lay foundation stone for the new building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai, besides dedicating to the nation the expanded and modernised Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) of SAIL.

Modi will also address a public meeting at Jayanti Stadium in Bhilai.

"He will arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur by a special aircraft of Indian Air Force at 10.40 am tomorrow," a government official here said today.

Soon after reaching here, he will proceed to Naya Raipur by road and dedicate to the nation Naya Raipur smart city's Integrated Command and Control Centre, he said.

Through this centre, water supply, power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, city connectivity and internet infrastructure (data centre) and monitoring of complete Naya Raipur will be carried out, he added.

The Command and Control Centre will be managed through GIS platform, where the residents can register their complaints regarding service dysfunction through helpline numbers, he added.

Subsequently, he will proceed to Bhilai by IAF helicopter, where he will dedicate the expanded and modernised project of Bhilai Steel Plant, the official said.

In Bhilai, he will address a public meeting at Jayanti stadium.

Meanwhile, he will lay the foundation stone for the new building of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bhilai and inaugurate air connectivity between Raipur and Jagdalpur under the Centre's 'Udaan' scheme, he said.

"With the launch of this air-connectivity, Bastar will be put into the country's aviation map," the official said.

On the occasion, the PM will distribute laptops under Suchna Kranti Yojana scheme to five students apart from distribution of citations, cheques and materials to select beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Standup and Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Scheme, Mukhya Mantri Aabadi Patta Vitaran Yojana.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh will also address the gathering on the occasion, he said.

The PM will then return to Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur by helicopter at2.20 pmand leave for New Delhiby a special IAF plane at2.25 pm.

Massive security arrangements have been made in the capital and Bhilai for the PM's visit.

Modi's visit assumes significance for the ruling BJP which is eyeing to retain power for the fourth consecutive term in the Assembly polls due by this year end in the state.