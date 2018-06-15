App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to interact with farmers via video conferencing on June 20

During this interaction, Modi said he would be speaking to farmers on June 20 on developments and advancements in the agriculture sector

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Continuing his drive to directly connect with the beneficiaries of his government's pet schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he will on June 20 speak to farmers on issues concerning them and the agriculture sector. Beginning with an interaction over video call with some of the 4 crore women who got free cooking gas (LPG) connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Modi has interacted with beneficiaries of health scheme and start-up programme.

Today, he interacted with beneficiaries of the various Digital India efforts.

During this interaction, Modi said he would be speaking to farmers on June 20 on developments and advancements in the agriculture sector.

He asked the three lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), which act as access points for digital delivery of services, to become a platform for the upcoming interaction.

related news

"On 20th (June 20) at 9.30 am, I will be talking to farmers. On that day in your CSC centres...can you host them? I will talk to those farmers. Your CSCs will become so powerful (agents of delivery)...that PM of the country will talk directly to villages, via the three lakh CSCs," Modi said.

Typically, during these interactions, Modi makes an opening statement about the subject or the scheme, after which beneficiaries gathered at different centres across the country narrate their experience.

To liven up the interaction, he tries to address the participants in their local language, like he did with those from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at today's session.

While at the first interaction with LPG beneficiaries, he asked a Tamil woman if he would get 'dosa' if he visits Tamil Nadu next, at today's interaction he wished a Muslim participant 'Eid Mubarak'.

Eid, which marks the culmination of a month long fasting, is to be celebrated in most parts of India tomorrow.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.