PM Narendra Modi to interact with farmers via video conferencing on June 20

Continuing his drive to directly connect with the beneficiaries of his government's pet schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he will on June 20 speak to farmers on issues concerning them and the agriculture sector. Beginning with an interaction over video call with some of the 4 crore women who got free cooking gas (LPG) connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Modi has interacted with beneficiaries of health scheme and start-up programme.

Today, he interacted with beneficiaries of the various Digital India efforts.

During this interaction, Modi said he would be speaking to farmers on June 20 on developments and advancements in the agriculture sector.

He asked the three lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), which act as access points for digital delivery of services, to become a platform for the upcoming interaction.

"On 20th (June 20) at 9.30 am, I will be talking to farmers. On that day in your CSC centres...can you host them? I will talk to those farmers. Your CSCs will become so powerful (agents of delivery)...that PM of the country will talk directly to villages, via the three lakh CSCs," Modi said.

Typically, during these interactions, Modi makes an opening statement about the subject or the scheme, after which beneficiaries gathered at different centres across the country narrate their experience.

To liven up the interaction, he tries to address the participants in their local language, like he did with those from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at today's session.

While at the first interaction with LPG beneficiaries, he asked a Tamil woman if he would get 'dosa' if he visits Tamil Nadu next, at today's interaction he wished a Muslim participant 'Eid Mubarak'.

Eid, which marks the culmination of a month long fasting, is to be celebrated in most parts of India tomorrow.