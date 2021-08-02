PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of ''Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana'' (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on August 3 via video conferencing.

His office said in a statement that a public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme.

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said

Under the scheme, five kilograms per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, it said.