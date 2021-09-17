MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to address Goans on September 18 on COVID-19 vaccine coverage

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that on the occasion, Modi will also interact with health department workers, nurses and some vaccine beneficiaries, including a differently abled person.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi also said that earlier roadblocks were created in the implementation of welfare schemes meant for the poor, but now there are no such hurdles and the benefits of these schemes are reaching the needy. (Image: ANI)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Goa on September 18 to congratulate them on inoculation of the entire eligible population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The event will start at 10.30 am on Saturday, he said.

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that on the occasion, Modi will also interact with health department workers, nurses and some vaccine beneficiaries, including a differently abled person.

"The Prime Minister will be addressing Goans to congratulate them on the success of COVID-19 vaccination (100 per cent first dose coverage)," he said.

The chief minister appealed to people to come forward and take the second dose to enable Goa to achieve its target of full vaccination by October 31.
PTI
first published: Sep 17, 2021 08:13 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.