Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi reviews India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy

PM Narendra Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

PTI
PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)
PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he said.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of trial.
