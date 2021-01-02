MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi is rated as the most popular head of government by U.S. research firm: JP Nadda

Nadda also said that the PM ranks number 1 among all global leaders during this trying time.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular head of Government by a U.S. based research firm Morning Consult, according to the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) President JP Nadda.

He has yet again emerged as the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis, the party President said in a tweet:

Ever since his government came into power, people's trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically, Nadda added.

TAGS: #JP Nadda #PM Modi
first published: Jan 2, 2021 06:56 pm

