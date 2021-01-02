PM Narendra Modi is rated as the most popular head of government by U.S. research firm: JP Nadda

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular head of Government by a U.S. based research firm Morning Consult, according to the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) President JP Nadda.



Our Hon PM @narendramodi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis.

Ever since his government came into power, people's trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically, Nadda added.



Ever since the Modi-led government came into power, people's trust in the government and the faith that nation is progressing in the right direction has risen drastically. This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians.





Hon PM @narendramodi ji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this challenging times.

