PM Narendra Modi hails women's contributions in different fields

Modi had on March 3 said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to 'women who inspire', to mark Women's Day on March 8.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 5 hailed women's contribution in different fields, saying woman power is securing the country and that he has been getting many motivating stories on exceptional women achievers.
"Inspiring women entrepreneurs. Nari Shakti securing India. Women excelling in sports and leadership. Women farmers showing the way. Been getting many motivating stories on exceptional women achievers. Do keep sharing more such life journeys! #SheInspiresUs," Modi tweeted.
