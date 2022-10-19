PM Modi's Diwali schedule: Trips to Kedarnath, Badrinath and Ayodhya, Diwali with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The festival of Diwali and the days leading up to it will be jam-packed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24. The prime minister has a packed itinerary for the festive season, with trips to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He is likely to celebrate Diwali with soldiers again, as he has done for the last eight years, according to several media reports.

PM Modi’s Diwali schedule will begin on October 19 with a two-day visit to Gujarat. He is expected to participate in five different events in the state, and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

On October 19, the prime minister will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj, lay the foundation stones of various development projects in Junagadh and Rajkot, and inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022.

On October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Kevadia, Gujarat. He will then launch Mission LiFE for a push towards sustainability.

In the Vyara town of Tapi district, the PM will lay the foundation stones of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1970 crore.

In the early hours of October 21, PM Modi will head towards Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand – the sites of two important Hindu shrines. He will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple at around 8.30 am, and then lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

After leaving Kedarnath, the prime minister is expected to reach Badrinath at around 11.30 am, where he will perform darshan and pooja at Badrinath Temple. He will review the progress of various development projects there.

PM Modi will return from Uttarakhand on Saturday, October 22. He will participate in the "Griha Pravesham" function of the "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)" beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh via video-conferencing.

On October 23, the PM will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, where grand Diwali celebrations have been planned. This year, around 17 lakh earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya to celebrate the festival of lights.

PM Modi will offer prayers at Bhagwan Shri Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

He will also visit Sri Ram Katha Park to watch Ram Leela, take part in the Sarayu aarti and attend the Deepotsav at Ram Ki Paudi Ghat. He will conclude the day with a show of green and digital fireworks on the banks of the Sarayu river.

PM Modi has celebrated Diwali with soldiers for the last eight years. He is expected to follow suit this year as well.

(With inputs from PTI)