you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Nepal to attend BIMSTEC Summit

In a statement before leaving for Nepal for the two-day summit, Modi said he will interact with the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand on the margins of the summit whose theme is 'Towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here today to attend the 4th BIMSTEC Summit that will focus on enhancing regional connectivity and boosting trade.

Modi said yesterday that his participation in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu signals India's highest priority to its neighbourhood and a strong commitment to continue deepening ties with the "extended neighbourhood" in South-East Asia.



"I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and reviewing the progress we have made in our bilateral ties since my last visit to Nepal in May 2018," he said.

Modi said he and Oli will inaugurate the Nepal Bharat Maitri Dharmashala at the Pashupatinath temple complex.

The Summit's theme, Modi said,will enable the member-countries to shape a collective response to their common aspirations and challenges.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 percent of the global population.  .
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Wolrd News

