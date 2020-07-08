PM Modi wishes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.



My friend President @jairbolsonaro, my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2020

