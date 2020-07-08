PM Modi wishes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speedy recovery from COVID-19

Jair Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus."My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2020
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 11:00 am