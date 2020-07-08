App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi wishes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speedy recovery from COVID-19

Jair Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 11:00 am

