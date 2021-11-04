MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5, to unveil Adi Guru Shankaracharya statue

During his visit to the Himalayan shrine near the Mandakini river, a tributary to the Ganga in the state’s Rudraprayag district, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya damaged in the 2013 deluge and a slew of other projects.

PTI
November 04, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on Friday to offer prayers at Lord Shiva temple there and also to unveil a magnificent statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

Work on the 12-feet Guru Shankaracharya’s statue, weighing 35 tonnes had begun in 2019.

During his visit to the Himalayan shrine near the Mandakini river, a tributary to the Ganga in the state’s Rudraprayag district, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya damaged in the 2013 deluge and a slew of other projects.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore.

Adi Guru Shankaracharya, the 8th-century seer, had attained Moksha at Kedarnath.

Close

Related stories

Unveiling of his statue will be streamed live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several prominent temples across the country.

Kedarpuri reconstruction is also considered the Prime Minister’s dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.

Modi has also visited the Himalayan temple several times after becoming Prime Minister.

Friday’s visit to the temple will be his fifth as Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who along with his Cabinet colleagues has reviewed preparations at the temple ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, said all arrangements are in place and Kedarpuri is all decked up to welcome Modi.

"The Prime Minister’s vision is to develop Devbhoomi as the world’s spiritual and cultural capital where people from across the globe come for peace,” Dhami said.

Redevelopment of Kedarnath on such a large scale is a step towards implementing that vision, he said.

"It is a proud moment for us. The prime minister has done things in Kedarnath which no one even thought of doing for hundreds of years,” he said, adding the Prime Minister’s faith in Baba Kedar is absolute.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu along with Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman visited Kedarnath on Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment of the arrangements.
PTI
Tags: #Adi Guru Shankaracharya #Current Affairs #India #Kedarnath temple #Narendra Modi
first published: Nov 4, 2021 07:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.