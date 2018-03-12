App
Mar 12, 2018 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to take Macron on Varanasi boat ride before solar plant inauguration

Prime Minister Modi will receive the French President, who will arrive by a special plane at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport on Monday morning, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly inaugurate a solar plant in Mirzapur district and also visit the Trade Facilitation Centre here on Monday.

From the airport, both the leaders will fly by a helicopter to Mirzapur, where they will jointly inaugurate the 75-megawatt solar plant and then will return back to Varanasi.

The two leaders are scheduled to visit the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade facilitation Centre at Badalalpur here.

Both the leaders will also visit the Assi ghat, where they will enjoy a boat ride from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat and will then head to the Taj Hotel, where Modi will host a dinner for the French president, the official said.

Modi will leave the hotel for the DLW helipad and the French president will stay at the hotel for the next few hours after which he will fly back to Delhi by the his special plane.

From DLW helipad, Modi will reach the Manduadih railway station by road, where he will flag off the Varanasi-Patna intercity train.

The prime minister will also address a public meeting and then will fly back to Delhi from the Varanasi airport, the official said.

