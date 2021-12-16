MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur

The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
File image of PM Narendra Modi

File image of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, his office said Thursday.

The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The foundation stone will be laid at around 1 PM on December 18 in Shahjahanpur.

The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country, the PMO said.

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Upon completion, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state, the PMO said.

A 3.5-km long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur, it said.

An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc, the statement said.

It will provide a big boost to the socioeconomic development of the region.
first published: Dec 16, 2021 06:23 pm

