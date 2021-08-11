MARKET NEWS

English
PM Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on August 12

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said a collection of success stories of women SHG (self-help group) members from all across the country along with a handbook on universalisation of farm livelihoods will be released by Modi during the event.

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad’ (interaction with self-reliant women) and speak with woman self-help groups promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on Thursday via video conferencing.

He will also release capitalisation support funds to the tune of Rs 1,625 crore to over four lakh SHGs.

In addition, Modi will release Rs 25 crore as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Rs 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) being promoted under the mission, the PMO said.

It said DAY-NRLM aims at mobilising rural poor households into self-help groups in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life.

Most of the mission''s interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs), the PMO said.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Aug 11, 2021 02:26 pm

