English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj on April 15

    The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch.

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat to the nation on April 15 via video-conferencing, the PMO said on Wednesday. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

    The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. It will provide super-speciality services such as interventional cardiology (cathlab), cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nephrology, urology, nuclear medicine, neuro surgery, joint replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology, the PMO said.

    ALSO READ: PM Modi to inaugurate museum dedicated to all prime ministers on April 14

    The hospital makes medical super-speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region at an affordable price, it added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bhuj #Gujarat #Narendra Modi #super-speciality hospital
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 09:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.