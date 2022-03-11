PM Modi to be on two-day Gujarat visit today; to hold roadshow, address rally in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad today and also address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat on March 11 and 12, a state BJP leader said on Wednesday.

Modi’s visit to his home state will come a day after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections in five states. Gujarat will go to polls at the end of this year.

During his two-day visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the 'Khel Mahakumbh' sporting event at a stadium in Ahmedabad, and address the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University located at Lavad in Gandhinagar district as its chief guest, he said.

"Prime Minister Modi will land at Ahmedabad airport on March 11 morning. From there till 'Kamalam' (the BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar), he will hold a roadshow. Four lakh people will welcome him along the route,” Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil told reporters.

Various NGOs, organisations, BJP workers and Modi’s well-wishers will remain present at their pre-decided spots during the roadshow, he said.

At 'Kamalam', Modi will talk to BJP’s MPs, MLAs, office-bearers, and state executive members, he added.

In the evening, Modi will address Maha Panchayat Sammelan – 'Maaru Gaam, Maaru Gujarat' – at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

More than 1.38 lakh elected representatives, including members of taluka and district panchayats, and municipal councillors and corporators will participate in it, Paatil said.

On Saturday morning, Modi will participate at the convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University as its chief guest.

He will deliver the convocation address, and share the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will deliver the presidential address, an official said.

After that, Modi will inaugurate the 'Khel Mahakumbh' programme in the evening, Paatil said, adding, "More than 47 lakh people have registered for the Khel Mahakumbh event. Different games will be organised at over 500 venues across the state.”

As per the Gujarat government’s circular, Khel Mahakumbh has been declared an "iconic event" under the Centre’s 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Different sporting events will be organised to encourage school and college-going students.

Competitions are held at school, taluka, district, municipal corporation, zone and state levels, it said.

During the Khel Mahakumbh, sports events will be organised in five different age categories – for those under 11 years, under 14 years, under 17 years, open age group, and above 40 and 60 years of age.

Athletics, swimming, judo, wrestling, archery, fencing, boxing, shooting, taekwondo, gymnastics, rugby and horse-riding, are among the categories for the participants of different age groups.

Those above 40 and 60 will participate in Yogasan events.

"Around 1,100 artistes will perform live at the stadium in Ahmedabad, where the programme will be organised on Saturday evening,” Paatil said.