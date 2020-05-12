App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi speech on coronavirus: Lockdown 4.0 will have entirely new rules, details by May 18

Lockdown 3.0, announced by the government on May 1, will end on May 17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on May 12, said Lockdown 4.0 will be based on suggestions of states and will bring in new rules. The information regarding the same will be provided before May 18, the prime minister said.

Lockdown 3.0, announced by the government on May 1, will end on May 17.

PM Modi's address comes a day after he chaired a marathon six-hour long meeting with Chief Ministers, in which he said the challenges are two-fold —  reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines.

Earlier, during his address, PM Modi had highlighted that India will have to be self-reliant in post-coronavirus world.

"When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," the prime minister said, adding that India's medicines "bring a new hope".

The prime minister also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 rescue package.

The package includes the packages announced so far by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

First Published on May 12, 2020 08:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

