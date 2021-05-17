PM Modi speaks to doctors about their learnings, suggestions on COVID-19
The doctors were from various regions, including the northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI
May 17, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors from across the country about their learnings and suggestions on COVID-19, government sources said.
They said PM Modi spoke to groups of doctors involved in COVID care through video-conferencing.
They shared their experiences in dealing with the highly infectious disease and offered suggestions.
Modi has often spoken to experts connected to the medical needs during the pandemic.