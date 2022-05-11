 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi pays tributes to scientists on Pokhran tests anniversary

May 11, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

The day is observed to mark the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to India’s scientists and their efforts behind the successful nuclear tests in 1998 on the occasion of National Technology Day.

Modi tweeted, "Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship.”

The decision to conduct the tests was taken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Modi also posted a short video clip related to the tests.

