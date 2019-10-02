PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 recalled the grit and determination of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.



‘जय जवान जय किसान’ के उद्घोष से देश में नव-ऊर्जा का संचार करने वाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। pic.twitter.com/Vr9KddOUf5

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2 October 2019

"Tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi.