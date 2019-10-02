App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 08:43 AM IST

PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary

He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 recalled the grit and determination of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi.

Shastri was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai.

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

