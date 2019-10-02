PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary

He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 recalled the grit and determination of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary."Tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'," Modi tweeted.
‘जय जवान जय किसान’ के उद्घोष से देश में नव-ऊर्जा का संचार करने वाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। pic.twitter.com/Vr9KddOUf5
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2 October 2019
He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi.
Shastri was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 08:33 am