App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi lays foundation for AIIMS in Tamil Nadu

Modi also unveiled super speciality blocks at state-run medical colleges in Madurai, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli through video conference facility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Thoppur at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore, the first such facility in Tamil Nadu.

Modi also unveiled super speciality blocks at state-run medical colleges in Madurai, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli through video conference facility. These blocs would have high-tech diagnostic equipment and facilities including Cath lab The proposed 750-bed modern AIIMS, on its completion, will also offer 100 MBBS seats.

On the occasion, Modi also dedicated 12 passport 'seva kendras'. Chief Minister K Palaniswami thanked the Prime Minister for providing the AIIMS facility to Tamil Nadu and urged upon the Centre to set up a medical college at the backward Ramanathapuram district.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said AIIMS here would greatly benefit the people of southern backward districts of Tamil Nadu adding all necessary infrastructure will be developed in the region.

related news

The Madurai AIIMS was given union cabinet approval in December, 2018. Palaniswami had assured the state's full support to facilitate early commencement and completion of the project for realising late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's dream.

When the Centre announced in its 2014-15 budget that new AIIMS would be set up in various parts of the country, Jayalalithaa had requested one such facility for Tamil Nadu. Following her plea, the Centre announced in the 2015-16 budget that an AIIMS would be set up in the state. After a prolonged process, the authorities zeroed in on the Thoppur near here for locating the AIIMS.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.