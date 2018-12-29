App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi launches comprehensive pension management software SAMPANN

The prime minister said the Union government is using technology to improve ease of living and greater ease of access to citizen-centric services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 launched a comprehensive pension management software SAMPANN to facilitate pensioners of the telecom department. SAMPANN, an acronym for System for Accounting and Management of Pension, will help in timely disbursement of pensions, he said at a public meeting here.

The prime minister said the Union government is using technology to improve ease of living and greater ease of access to citizen-centric services.

He said India Post Payments Bank is being used to expand banking services through post offices. A network of over three lakh Common Service Centres is helping to provide a range of services digitally to the people in rural areas, he said.

Modi also spoke of the huge increase in the number of internet connections and said over one lakh panchayats in the country are now connected via broadband.

related news

The prime minister said the Digital India campaign, apart from facilitating people, is also bringing transparency in the working of the government and curbing corruption.

Mentioning the Government e-Marketplace or GeM, he said it will be of immense use for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which the Centre is committed to empowering.

"By making access to credit easier for the MSMEs, ease of doing business is also being ensured," he said.

The prime minister said efforts were on to provide modern amenities and promote the industry through LNG (Liquefied natural gas) in eastern India.

One of its benefits is that cooking gas is now becoming available to thousands of homes in Varanasi, he added.
First Published on Dec 29, 2018 07:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.