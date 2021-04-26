PM Modi, Joe Biden speak over phone a day after US agrees to export vaccine raw materials

File image of PM Modi with Joe Biden, who was then the vice president in the Obama administration (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation on April 26, a day after Washington agreed to export the critical raw materials sought by vaccine manufacturers in India.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment.

Modi, in a series of tweets following his phone call with Biden, said he thanked the US President for supporting India in addressing the challenges posed by second COVID-19 wave.

"Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India (sic)," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister further added that his discussion with Biden "underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines". The India-US healthcare partnership can address the "global challenge of COVID-19", he added.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

"President Biden conveyed solidarity with India and affirmed that the United States was determined to support India’s efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines," said an official release issued by the government.

The White House, in a statement issued on April 25, said it has decided to immediately provide India with the "sources for raw materials" required by the vaccine manufacturers.

The change in Washington's approach came shortly after Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” Emily Horne, spokesperson of the National Security Council of White House, said after the phone call between Sullivan and Doval.