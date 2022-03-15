English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who as "special envoys" of India had been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians smoothly following Russia’s attack, also participated in the meeting.

    PTI
    March 15, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction on Tuesday with embassy officials and community organisations involved in the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, sources said.

    Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who as "special envoys" of India had been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of Indians smoothly following Russia’s attack, also participated in the meeting.

    Government sources said the prime minister is interacting with embassy officials and community organisations involved in the Ukraine evacuation via video conferencing.

    Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement to Parliament, saying that despite the challenges posed by the serious ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government ensured that about 22,500 citizens returned home safely.

    The entire exercise involved a 'whole of government' approach with the prime minister himself chairing review meetings, almost on a daily basis, Jaishankar said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 07:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.